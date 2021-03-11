Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $7,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355,703 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 284,602 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $1,362,790. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

