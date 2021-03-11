Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $297.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.
NYSE ACN opened at $257.14 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day moving average of $243.96. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
