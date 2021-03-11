Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $297.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $297.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

NYSE ACN opened at $257.14 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day moving average of $243.96. The company has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

