Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Willis Investment Counsel’s 2nd Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.2% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $359,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $8,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.91. 55,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,363. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

