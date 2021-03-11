Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE ACN opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

