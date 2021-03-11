Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

