Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading 5% Higher

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.66. 213,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,304,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $315,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

