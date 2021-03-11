Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ATNM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.
