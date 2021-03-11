Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATNM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 453,793 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,454 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

