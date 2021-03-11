Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 28,344,401 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Active Energy Group news, insider James Gerald Leahy sold 3,000,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

