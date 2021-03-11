Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.