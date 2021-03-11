Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

