Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.46

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.46 and last traded at $135.11, with a volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.37.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

