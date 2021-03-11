Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

