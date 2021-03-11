Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 388.2% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. Adacel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.