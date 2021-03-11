Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

