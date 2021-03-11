Adams Wealth Management Sells 1,214 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

