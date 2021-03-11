Add.xyz Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Add.xyz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $132,835.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 1,394.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00699009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 tokens. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

