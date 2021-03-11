adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €283.18 ($333.16).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company’s 50 day moving average is €282.05 and its 200 day moving average is €278.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion and a PE ratio of 123.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

