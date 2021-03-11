adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €283.18 ($333.16).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion and a PE ratio of 123.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €282.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €278.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.