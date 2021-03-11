adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

adidas (ETR:ADS) received a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €291.25 ($342.65).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €290.30 ($341.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €282.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €278.99. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

