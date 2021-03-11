adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (ETR:ADS) received a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

adidas stock traded up €7.80 ($9.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching €290.30 ($341.53). 1,123,135 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €278.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. adidas has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

