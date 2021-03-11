adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Independent Research

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €291.25 ($342.65).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €290.30 ($341.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €278.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.66. adidas has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

