adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock traded up $9.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. 108,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.47. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

