Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.06

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 3483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

