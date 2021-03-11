Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $437.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.96. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

