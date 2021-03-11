Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $17.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

