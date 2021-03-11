Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.74. 114,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,685. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.50 and a 200-day moving average of $481.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

