ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 11th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,734,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADOM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. ADOMANI has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 4.41.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

