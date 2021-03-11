ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) were up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 5,461,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,724,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ADT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

