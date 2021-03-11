AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Position Reduced by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. AdvanSix comprises approximately 4.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of AdvanSix worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. 2,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $821.12 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

