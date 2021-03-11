Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.96

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 1741194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

AAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

