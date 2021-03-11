AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AECOM by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

