Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.60. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 125,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

