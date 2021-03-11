Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.65

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $39,065.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00390964 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

