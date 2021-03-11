Aeon Price Up 83.1% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $14,031.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.22 or 0.00387562 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

