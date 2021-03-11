AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $67.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AerCap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AerCap by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

