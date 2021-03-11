AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading Up 8.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) were up 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AerCap traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $57.82. Approximately 4,582,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 1,621,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AER. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $68,994,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.81 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

