AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded at Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AER. Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. 16,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,428. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

