Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.57

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 27817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

