Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.57

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 27817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.