Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $226,888.12 and $75,332.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.