AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Up 12.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.66 and last traded at $122.33. 292,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 279,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AeroVironment by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.