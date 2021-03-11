Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

