Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Raised to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,230. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $612.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

