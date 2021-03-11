AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

