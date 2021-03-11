AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

AGCO traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.73. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $8,484,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

