AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $200.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. 1,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.73. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $137.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

