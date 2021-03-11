AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $200.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

AGCO traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,145. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

