Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

