Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 6.3%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.17. 673,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 765,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

