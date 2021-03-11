AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Mar 21 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a mar 21 dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 584,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

