Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Reaches $2.20 on Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 79.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and $1.87 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,244.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.90 or 0.03178778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00351174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.00965754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00390565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00332395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00254343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021994 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

